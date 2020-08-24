The Government of Mongolia issued a decision of a nationwide state of partial high alertness on March 11, 2020 in response to prevent the spread of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic around the world and put in place a quarantine regime.

A decision to provide the masks that have been donated by foreign and domestic governmental and non-governmental organizations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during this period to the City Emergency Center, the First State Hospital, the General Hospital for Civil Servants, and the City Transit Police as assistance has been made in order to contribute to the activities of other relevant government agencies, doctors, law enforcement officers and other officials, and to the joint efforts to prevent the deadly disease.

To mark this effort, Mr. J. Sereejav, Acting Director General of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Cultural Cooperation handed over 10000 masks to the City Emergency Center on August 24, 2020.