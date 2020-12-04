December 3, 2020 Ulaanbaatar. The 20th Mongolia, EU Joint committee meeting took place. The meeting was held via virtual format due to Covid-19 pandemic related measures.

Foreign Minister Enkhtaivan Nyamtseren and Mr Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Services co-chaired the 20th Joint committee meeting.

During the meeting, parties covered wide range of the bilateral cooperation affairs, including political, economy, development, human rights, environment, energy and people to people ties and discussed potentials for further growth of cooperation.

While noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has had negative impacts not only on Mongolian economy, but also the global economy, Foreign Minister N.Enkhtaivan thanked the EU for its cooperation and support in this challenging time. Furthermore, Foreign Minister N.Enkhtaivan expressed his confidence that the International community will overcome the pandemic with joint efforts and requested support from the EU in getting Covid-19 vaccine.

Mongolian side emphasized the importance of the establishment of Development working group under the Joint committee, which during its first meeting discussed Mongolia’s inclusion in the post 2021 programming cycle and aligning it with the Mongolian Vision 2050 program.

Parties agreed to cooperate in diversifying Mongolia’s economy through strengthening Mongolia’s exporting capacity while noting that the Mongolia is unable to fully utilize the GSP+ preference system. Thus, the EU presented on the Sanitary and phyto-sanitary requirements of importing to the EU and Mongolian side presented the list of over 20 varieties of products to export to the EU market and agreed to submit it in writing.

The Mongolian side re-iterated its willingness to continue its cooperation in encouraging people-to-people ties, especially in increasing the number of students, youth and universities in participating the EU research programs, and to facilitate the people movement.

The EU commended Mongolia’s progress in the anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regime, and related legal environment in short period of time. Furthermore, the EU expressed its content on the current state of the bilateral relations and expressed its willingness to further expand the bilateral relations and explore cooperation in the raw materials field.

Under the Mongolia-EU Joint committee, the Trade and investment sub-committee, Development working group meeting and the Human Rights dialogue was held via virtual platform on November 23 – 25, respectively.

Agreed Joint minutes will be signed and List of Action points for 2021 will be approved as the outcome of the Joint committee meeting.