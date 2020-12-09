0

Welcome to join a diverse group of Mongolian and International participants and businesses in B2B and B2G interactive meetings at “EXPORT MONGOLIA 2020” International Virtual Forum and Expo.

VIEW AGENDA (CLICK HERE)

 A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO:

  • Discover potential Mongolian natural brands and products – VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
  • Meet Mongolian entrepreneurs and producers with goods and services for export markets – VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
  • Interact with Mongolia’s export and international trade policy decision-makers as well as with Mongolian potential exporters – VIRTUAL FORUM
  • Familiarize yourself with Mongolia’s investment environment and business opportunities – VIRTUAL B2B, B2G MEETING

REGISTER HERE

